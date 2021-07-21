Adhesion Barrier Market Growth by Products, Application Worth USD 769 million by 2025

Illinois, United States, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global adhesion barrier market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The adhesion barrier market is valued at an estimated USD 529 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 769 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The increasing volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries, rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the reluctance towards the usage of adhesion barriers amongst surgeons is expected to restrain the growth of adhesion barrier market during the forecast period.



The synthetic adhesion barriers accounted for the largest share of the Adhesion Barrier Market, by type of product, in 2019.

Based on products, the market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. In 2019, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the large number of commercially available synthetic adhesion barriers and their higher utilization as compared to natural adhesion barriers by surgeons in various surgical procedures.

Gel based formulation is the fastest growing segment of the Adhesion Barrier Market, by formulation

Based on the type of formulation, the market is segmented into film formulations, gel formulations, and liquid formulations. In 2019, film formulations dominated the market owing to the higher adoption of the film form of adhesion barriers by surgeons, coupled with the availability of clinical safety and efficacy data for these formulations.

North America will continue to dominate the Adhesion Barrier Market in 2025

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the market in North America can primarily be attributed to factors such as the well-developed healthcare system in the region, high public and private healthcare expenditure, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle disorders.

With a large and growing population in countries like China and India, the overall disease prevalence is also rising at an alarming rate in this region. The rapidly growing geriatric population, epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, increased life expectancy, the expansion of private-sector hospitals in rural areas, and the increased demand for surgical interventions are driving the demand for better healthcare facilities, medical devices, and technologies in the region.

The Adhesion Barrier Market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of several multinational and local market players. Some of the prominent players include Baxter International (US), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), Innocoll (Ireland), Betatech Medical (Turkey), CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), BiosCompass (US), W.L.Gore & Associates (US), and Allosource (US).