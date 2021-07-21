Dental Impression Systems Market worth USD 1.9 billion : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Growth Drivers:

The growth in the dental impression systems market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing dental tourism in emerging markets and rising adoption of digital dentistry are expected to drive demand growth in the dental impression systems market during the forecast period.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[171 Pages Report] The global dental impression systems market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dental impression systems Market

The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a massive number of patients visiting healthcare facilities on a daily basis. As of December 2020, 63.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Africa, Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. The virus has resulted in approximately 1.5 million deaths. With the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries, including the whole of Europe, the US, India, and Australia, among others, are following complete nationwide lockdowns.

By product, segment, the intraoral scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Among the product, segment, the intraoral scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The intraoral scanners segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these scanners increase the accuracy of dental impressions and reduce the time involved in procedures.

By application, the restorative and prosthodontics dentistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental impression systems market

The restorative and prosthodontics dentistry segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental impression systems market in 2019. Growth in the edentulous population and the increasing number of patients suffering from dental problems are driving the growth of this application segment.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for dental impression systems market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the rising patient volume, growing medical tourism, and increasing disposable incomes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global dental impression systems market are 3M (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), and Envista (US). Other prominent players in this market include Parkell, Inc. (US), Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zest Dental Solutions (US), Keystone Industries (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Septodont Holding (US), GC Corporation (US), DETAX (Germany), Kerr Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO (Germany), Premier Dental Products Company (US), and DMG America (US).