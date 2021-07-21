Polysilicon Market Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 21 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Polysilicon Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global polysilicon market size was estimated at USD 5.49 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2%. Polysilicon, known as poly-Si or polycrystalline, is considered to be one of the purest form of silicon material, the second most abundant element available in nature. It consists of silicon crystals that differ from single-crystal silicon, which can be used for electronics and solar cells, it is used as feedstock material in most of the solar power energy applications. Polysilicon also referred to as polycrystalline silicon is a pure form of silicon and is the earth’s most abundantly found element.

The key factors driving the market growth of the polysilicon industry are solar cells, emerging economies, and semiconductor market. Major markets of polysilicon are semiconductor industry and solar industry. Semiconductor industry polysilicon is transformed into silicon crystalline substance that results in electric device such as integrated circuits which forms the key module for electronic products. Multi or mono crystalline silicon substrates are used for making power cells constituting of polysilicon substrate as the key component.

Increasing demand for semiconductors and solar PV (photo voltaic) production is expected to drive the market growth for polysilicon manufacturers. They are extensively used in production of silicon solar cells. These Solar PV cells utilize and absorb sunlight to convert it into power or electricity and hence they are used as power generation resources. The solar energy demand is increasing owing to the environmental benefits and cost effectiveness that it provides to the end users. Solar PV cells do not release any harmful particles into the environment as compared to other forms of energy resources.

Based on the technology for polysilicon production the global market can be segmented into two forms: granular polysilicon and chunk polysilicon. Supplies of semiconductor wafers use Czochralski crystal growth process that converts polysilicon chunks into particular silicon ingots. These silicon wafers have a wide variety of applications in integrated circuits. Based on the end user, the global market has been segmented into Semiconductor industry and PV industry. Semiconductor industry is expected to be the largest segment on account of technological advancements, innovations and new product developments that require temperature resistant material such as polysilicon. PV industry is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for solar panels to produce electricity according to environmental standards.

Top Key Players of Polysilicon Market:

MEMC, Tokuyama, Hemlock, REC, Wacker, SumitomoMitsubishi. Other industry participants include MEMC Electronic Materials, Woongjin Polysilicon, CSG Holding and LDK Solar.

