Increased Demands for Processed and Packaged Foods by the Millenials Resulting in Food Manufcturers to Boost their Production Volumes, Which, in Turn, is Rising the Demand for Food Blenders & Mixers

The global food blenders mixers market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, to reach nearly USD 9.5 billion by 2025. The market for food blenders mixers is been witnessing rise in demand, owing to the increase in consumption of processed foods and beverages in the global market. Consumers in the global market are increasingly preferring to consume prepared foods and beverages, owing to the rising income levels, longer working and commuting hours, and lack of sufficient time to cook and prepare delicious and healthy foods. According to the data given in a report published in 2018 by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in between 2013 and 2016, over 36.6% of adults- approximately 85 million people consumed fast food in America. The percentage was higher for people between the ages of 20 and 39 (44.9%) and 40 and 59 (37.7%).

In turn, the growing processed and packaged food beverage industry will influence the manufacturers are extensively focusing on maximizing the output and thus, will upgrade to newer equipment, which provides optimum volumes to be produced without additional hassle to the support healthy gain in the coming years. Significant changes in the food beverage processing industry over the last two decades have led to a high demand for food beverage processing equipment especially in the developing economies, in particularly for the food blenders mixers.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the food blenders mixers market. The key players in this market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Krones AG (Germany), SPX Flow Inc. (US), Marel HF (Iceland), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Limited (Japan), Paul Mueller Co (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), EKATO Holding GmbH (Germany), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (US), Diosna GmbH (Germany), Silverson Machines Inc. (United Kingdom), Fristam Pumps (US), Pentair PLC (The Netherlands), ARDE Barinco (US), and General Machine Company (GEMCo) (US).

Impact of COVID-19 on the current market size and forecast:

COVID-19 pandemic has led multiple operations to cease. The global food blenders mixers market is increasingly impacted due to the uncertain circumstances that have occurred worldwide. Various restrictions imposed by the national and local governments such as lockdowns and restrictions related to limited workforce resulted in shutdowns of various manufacturing facilities. Due to these lockdowns, the revenues of majority companies were at the risk of stagnancy, owing to which the company will hesitate to invest huge amounts as capital investments in these machineries. A number of food beverage manufacturing companies have also reduced their infrastructures by closing certain operations or business segments, resulting in requiring limited machineries, specifically that are multi-functional to help these companies maximizes their production volumes, profits margins, and eliminate additional costs for exclusive machineries deployed during food processing.

Due to disrupted supply chain and logistic facilities, the global players operating in the food blenders mixers market are facing challenge in catering their services and products at their optimum capacity as compared to pre-COVID-19. All these factors cumulatively will restrain the market from growing. However, factors such as limited workforce will direct companies to invest in automated machineries, which will in turn boost the market at a relatively positive rate for companies offering automated blender and mixer product.

By type, the high shear mixer segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders mixers market

The high shear mixer type of food blender mixer accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. A high shear mixer helps food beverage processors in dispersing or transporting one phase or an ingredient in the solid, liquid, or gaseous forms into the liquid form, through which it normally turns immiscible. Also, high shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. Owing to the high use of mixers in the beverage application industry, the market for high shear mixers is dominating the market for food blenders and mixers market, by type. High shear mixers are widely used fluid-based product mixing, and thus, the growing beverage industry is ultimately driving the growth for high shear mixers. Also, the players across developed regions such as North America and Europe have relatively higher investment potential, which has resulted in the higher adopting of high shear mixers for beverages and dairy-based product processing.

By application, the beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders mixers market

The beverage industry is witnessing an incrementally rising demand in the global market for blenders and mixers, by application, owing to the fact that mixing and blending is a vital part of beverage processing. Also, the European and North American markets have higher demands for beverages. Thus, beverage manufacturers in those regions invest in the mixing and blending equipment for gaining higher yields and volumes. The growing demand for functional beverages, requiring fortification of various nutritional ingredients in the final products, is expected to further bolster the demand for mixer and blender in the coming years.

Geographical Prominence

The growing middle-class population of the region, with their increasing high disposable income, demand healthy nutritious food beverage products with new enhanced flavors, uplifting the need for the growth of the food blenders mixers market. Another factor that drives the food blenders mixers market is the densely populated areas, which are not completely tapped by blender mixer companies. Hence, in the beverage, confectionery, dairy, or R.T.E. sectors, growth rates are still very high. Various national and local governments have been adopting diverse measures and are undertaking several initiatives to boost the food beverage processing and manufacturing industry in the region. Industrialization policies (few of them include FDI and establishment of Export-Processing Zones) adopted by governments of developing economies have driven the processing industry and assisted in the development of value-added products. The region’s enhanced unindustrialized growth over the past, followed by the improvements in the food beverage industry, has opened up new opportunities for the blenders mixers.