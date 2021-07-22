Long Term Care Market Regional Outlook By Service, Deployment and Organization

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Long Term Care Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Long Term Care Market is projected to witness an upward trend during the forecast period. Long term care facilities are an inseparable part of healthcare system in developed and developing countries. Under developed regions, those suffering from chronic illness and aging, normally demand long term care facilities. Services such as sanitation, medical care, and nutrition are on the rise in developing countries.

Key Players:

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

Sunrise Senior Living, Inc.

Emeritus Corporation

Atria Senior Living Group

Extendicare

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Senior Care Centers of America

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Home Instead Senior Care, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Long term care market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in importance of long term care services. In addition, extensive government support in developed countries and various programmes conducted by NGO’s are likely to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period. Change in lifestyle and increase in population are expected to stimulate the market in the forecast period. However, functional issues and service limitations are some factors that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Service Outlook:

Home Healthcare

Hospice

Nursing Care

Assisted Living Facilities

Regional Outlook:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific India China Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA South Africa



Geographical segmentation for long term care market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the long term care industry in the forecast period due to rise in government support and special attention toward medical needs of geriatric population. Subsequently, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations are the major strategies adopted by key players in this region.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a substantial market share in the forecast period due to rise in medical importance and growth in home care services. Universities have now made it easy for students to pursue education in social science and nursing. Middle Eastern and African regions are likely to grow at a significant rate due to alarming rate of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The key players in the long term care market include American General Life (AIG), New York Life Insurance Company, State Farm Insurance, Thrivent and AARP Long Term Care.

