Structural Adhesives Market Growth Rate, End Use Insights and Key Companies Profile

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Structural Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Structural Adhesives Market is estimated to reach USD 23.42 billion by 2022 owing to the growth in automation in developing economies like Brazil, Mexico, China and India. Structural adhesives are the material used to produce a load bearing joint. They are especially used for engineering applications, where joints typically have greater lap shear strengths.

Key Players:

Henkel AG & Co.

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Company

B. Fuller

Franklin International

Avery Dennison

Ashland

Lord Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/structural-adhesives-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Structural adhesives are used in wide range of assembly operations. They do not require drilling holes, or need the heat distortion, but can join disparate without galvanic corrosion. In addition to this, they are responsive to different geometrics, do not need refinishing steps or leave protrusions and give aesthetic appearance.

Structural adhesives play an important role in the movement of composite materials which enable significant weight reduction and better stiffness as compared to the metals. In comparison to the composites, which are not responsive to solvent welding and where drilling can damage components, structural adhesives are an excellent choice for these materials. Owing to its increase in demand for wallpapers, joint cements, automotive assembly applications and household appliances, structural adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

Structural adhesives offer exceptional bond strength and speedy curing for different and similar substrates in the automobile segment, which will certainly affect the market growth in future. They are formulated to improve the safety & performance, and lower the vehicle weight. The industry players are emphasizing on manufacture of special performance products for automobile applications, used for interior and exterior of vehicles like, hoods, deck lid flanges, doors, roof panels, and interior dashboards. Improved living standards and increase in per capita income amongst youth in developing economies is propelling the growth of automobile market. Also, increasing awareness for light weight vehicles and fuel economy is expected to augment the market.

Structural adhesives industry is also driven by the extensive use structural adhesives for bonding helicopters & aircraft’s components and airframes. They offer high quality finishing for crucial aircraft fabrication applications like engine components to control vibrations, edge, and core filling materials for strengthening structural components and primary substrates, and honeycomb sandwich panels for stiff interior panels and to reduce weight.

Product Outlook:

Urethanes

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylic

Application Outlook:

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Appliances

Furniture

The growing global tourism trend, increasing disposable income, and reduced air fares because of the competition among air liners has resulted to affordable air travelling, which is expected drive the aerospace industry in the years to come. With the introduction of modern welfare technologies, increasing military expenditure to build heavily equipped and lethal fighter planes will also influence the market in future.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/