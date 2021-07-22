Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. BIPV is a photovoltaic component that is used to replace conventional building materials, mainly in building features like skylights, facades, or roof, and provide solar power for the building.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the BIPV market are government initiative in the form of regulation and funding, energy efficacy, and enhanced aesthetics. However, lack of expertise, high investment, and building codes are the factors that could restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-bipv-market-size/request-sample

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Crystalline Silicon (C-Si)

Thin Film

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Roofs

Walls

Glass

Facade

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The key players of the BIPV market are Suntech Power, Scheuten Solar, Dow Solar, and Würth Solar. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-bipv-market-size

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of BIPV and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be developed infrastructure and the presence of key manufacturers in this region. The United States is a major consumer of BIPV in the region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that could be ascribed to the growth comprise the increasing use of integrated photovoltaics for energy generation, rising acceptance of solar energy, growing disposable income, and growing demand from the construction sector. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of BIPV in this region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com