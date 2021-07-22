Microcontroller Socket Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Microcontroller Socket Market is expected to value at USD 1.46 billion by 2024. The microcontroller socket industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising adoption of microcontroller devices in the communication sector, automobile industry, and consumer electronic sector.

Microcontrollers are miniature electronic systems that perform and manage numerous operations. This technology offer seamless management of electronic devices through set of instructions. Globally, the microcontroller socket market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the microcontroller socket industry.

The microcontroller socket are also termed as low-power embedded systems that offers advantages such as low power consumption, optimal data bandwidth, and high-end user interface support. Other advantages include flexibility, susceptibility and low system cost. These factors are anticipated to fuel market demand for microcontroller sockets in the upcoming years. Increasing demand for microcontroller technology from automotive sector to reduce operation cost during various manufacturing processes and to improve overall fuel economy are expected to stimulate market expansion over the forecast period. Introduction of power train feature for manufacturing and designing processes is projected to positively impact market growth as well in the years to come.

Development of integrated circuits (IC) solution that can perform range of application with low-cost, low-profile, and low-power design requirements are major contributing factor for industry growth in the upcoming years. Number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system developers, foundries, packaging and test sub-contractors, and chip manufacturers are investing heavily to develop the next generation packaging solutions. These next generation packaging solutions are capable of delivering faster and economical solutions. These factors are expected to amplify market value of microcontroller sockets over the forecast period.

Microcontroller Socket Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

DIP

BGA

QFP

SOP

SOIC

Microcontroller Socket Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical Devices

Military & Defense

The key players in the microcontroller socket industry are Texas Instruments, Inc., Aries Electronics, Inc., Mill-Max Manufacturing Co., CNC Tech LLC, and Samtec, Inc.

Microcontroller Socket Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

