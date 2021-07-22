Prescription Stimulants Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth 2030

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Prescription Stimulants is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Prescription Stimulants is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

On the basis of Drug Class, Prescription Stimulants Market can be segmented as:

Amphetamines

Methamphetamine

Benzphetamine

Dextroamphetamine

Dexmethylphenidate

Phentermine

Methylxanthine

Methylphenidate

Cholinergics

Others

On the basis of Disease Indication, Prescription Stimulants Market can be segmented as:

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Narcolepsy

Depression

Acquired Brain Injuries

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Prescription Stimulants Market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail-order Pharmacies

Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the Global Prescription Stimulants market identified across the value chain include: Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Independence Pharmaceuticals, Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB, Inc., Tris Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, NEOS Therapeutics, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Eli Lilly and Company, and H. Lundbeck A/S.

