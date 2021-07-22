MarketsandMarkets Wins in 5 Categories at the 13th Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards California 2021

Illinois, United States, 2021-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The Globee Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named MarketsandMarkets a winner in 5 categories at the 13th Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards California 2021.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

MarketsandMarkets was recognized in the following categories:

– COVID-19 Company Response of The Year 2021

– Company Innovation of The Year – KnowledgeStore

– To Combat and Reduce the Impact Of COVID-19

Best Service – MarketsandMarkets CXO Insights

Best Product– KnowledgeStore

Best Technology – KnowledgeStore



About the Globee Awards

The Globee® Awards are the world’s premier business awards consisting of eleven award programs. They were created in 2003 to recognize accomplishments and contributions of companies and business executives and professionals worldwide. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. The 13th Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards California 2021 is a prestigious award program from the Globee Awards in the business and innovation category.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 10,000+ customers worldwide including 80% of the Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain-points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “KnowledgeStore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. MarketsandMarkets offerings include unmatched depth and breadth of market analysis with exposure to –

USD 44 billion+ Revenue Impact in 12 B2B industry verticals with over 30000 use cases

Research exposure of over 35,200 companies with 7 million+ data points and over 101,018 technologies

