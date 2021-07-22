Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis By 2024

Felton, California , USA, July 22 july 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market size was 161.8 kilo tons in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2024. The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is expected to witness growth owing to rising demand from end user industries including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, personal health care, adhesives and beverage industry. Rising awareness regarding the varied applications such as dissolving assistant for injection, a dispersant for liquid medicine, flows assistant for a capsule, medicine for brain-memory recovery, the raw material for making ceramic products, and moisture preserving agent are anticipated to propel the PVP industry growth over the next eight years.

Few other applications including stabilizer for an enzyme, antitoxic assistant for eye drug, viscosity enhancement agent for printing ink, film forming agent in shaping products, and solvent for agricultural pesticide are projected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is projected to contribute the major market share in the overall growth of the PVP sector by 2024 owing to rising use of PVP in medicines as a binder for tablets, a stabilizer for heat sensitive drugs, and antiseptic injection for surgical operations.

The pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to see the growth of more than 30% CAGR over the next eight years, owing to increasing R&D efforts by companies in developing PVP medicines that could be used as dietetic tablets in nutritional products and as a disinfectant for maintaining hand hygiene, thus augmenting the end user market of PVP products. On the other hand, Cosmetics industry and personal care industries are expected to see growth of more than 6% CAGR and 10% CAGR respectively and thus augmenting the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market demand over the forecast period primarily owing to increasing application scope and rising adoption of Polyvinylpyrrolidone products as raw material in shampoo, cleaning products, shave lotion and body lotion.

Key players in Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market include BASF, ZhangzhouHuafu Chemical Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Shanghai Qifuqing Material Technology Co., Ltd., Divnova Specialties Pvt. Ltd., JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co. Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., N Shashikant & Co., Alfa Aesar, Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hangzhou Sunflower Technology Development Co. Ltd., Ashland, Nippon Shokubai, Balaji Amines, Jarchem Industries Inc. , Glidechem, Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku , Dongying City, Huaang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nippon Shokubai and Balaji Amines. BASF, in January 2015, plans to invest USD 64 million in the expansion of its PVP value chain over the next four years primarily owing to the expansion of PVP production capacity to 6000 metric tons.

