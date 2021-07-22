Atherosclerosis Medicine Market to Witness a CAGR of 2.9% Through 2027

Convenience and large inventory remain key points of attraction for consumers, which makes hospital pharmacies the primary distribution channel in the global atherosclerosis drugs market. However, growing dependence of individuals on retail pharmacies, on the back of easy accessibility, could negatively impact sales generation through hospital pharmacies. According to a study published by Fact.MR, retail pharmacies are projected to witness a CAGR of 2.9% during 2020-2027.

Key Highlights of Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Study

A shift from the development of branded drugs to generic drugs, undertaken to deliver effective results at relatively low costs, is showing high relevance in the atherosclerosis drugs market. However, the cost of this transformation could lower the expansion probabilities for the atherosclerosis drugs market during the forecast period.

Nanotechnology is paving way for advancement of the atherosclerosis drugs market, on the back of their competency to prevent plague formation without damaging healthy tissues. One of the leading medications developed using nanotechnology—E-selectin-targeting polymer—is found to exhibit ideal characteristics for the treatment of atherosclerosis, which is anticipated to witness high adoption during the forecast period.

China is likely to register the highest CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period, on account of the ongoing transformation in its healthcare infrastructure and drug development policies, which ensures offering quality drugs at affordable prices. High population density and growing cases of cardiovascular and heart disorders are strengthening opportunities for market players on the demand-side of the atherosclerosis drugs market.

Atherosclerosis Drugs Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of this comprehensive study have classified the atherosclerosis drugs market into key segments for an in-depth study of the market. Categorisation of the atherosclerosis drugs market is based on drug class, distribution channel, and region. This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the atherosclerosis drugs market during the forecast period. Key segments considered while studying the atherosclerosis drugs market include:

Drug Class Anti-platelet Medications

Cholesterol Lowering Medications

Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives

Beta Blockers

Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Others Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Leading Players Relying on Collaborations for Product Innovation

Strengthening of product portfolio to target revenue through multiple revenue streams remains a key growth strategy of leading players in the atherosclerosis market. Though product development is an organic growth tactic, leading players are increasingly focusing on inorganic growth through collaborations to gain the reciprocal advantage of knowledge, exposure, and expansion of product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Bayer AG and Sensyne Health PLC joined forces to improve products for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Players operating in other tiers of the atherosclerosis drugs market seek growth by introducing generic versions of branded drugs, which poses a challenge for leading players.

