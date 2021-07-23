Steam Ducts Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow 2030

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Steam Ducts is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Steam Ducts is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Steam Ducts for Room Ventilation and Heating to Trigger Sales of Steam Ducts for Residential Applications

In cold countries, such as Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Russia, Canada and United States, the use of efficient ventilation systems has been observed. Steam ducts for residential purposes essentially mean the integration of steam ducts with home ventilators, wherein steam passes through the duct. With open vents in homes, this steam is supplied to rooms, making the warm. This assembly offers increased efficiency in home heating applications and is gaining wide acceptance. This is expected to trigger sale of steam ducts at a significant rate in the coming years.

Growth in Oil Refining Sector to Offer Steam Ducts a Potential Impetus

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for oil has risen since 2010. The demand for oil, according to IEA is expected to expand at 1.4 mb/d by 2018 end. With this increasing demand for oil, the supply side becomes crucial. Crude oil contains impurities that need to be removed. With increasing crude oil refining processes, the demand for steam ducts is expected to increase at a significant rate in the coming years, as high temperature steam is required to be blown on crude oil to remove impurities. This is expected to aid the growth of the global market.

Recent Government Regulations to Initiate Code Changes for Steam Duct Systems

Governments have initiated code changes to ensure efficient air circulation and ventilation systems. With respect to commercial buildings, ASHRAE 90.1 that provides standards for energy efficiency with respect to design of buildings. In 2016, ASHRAE 90.1 standards were upgraded to reflect efficient and new technologies. Upgraded ASHRE 90.1 includes standards for steam duct testing and performance testing.

ASHRAE 90.1 codes are adopted by International Green Construction Code (IGCC) and also are followed by International Energy Conservation Code (IECC). The amount of duct to be tested and the amount of leakage to be allowed is governed by these codes. With rising trend of green buildings, commercial properties have been using low pressure steam ducts that are energy efficient.

