Respiratory Care Devices Market Size worth $29.9 billion by 2025

Overview of This Study:

This study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the global respiratory care devices market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step focused on validating these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the sizes of segments and sub-segments.

The respiratory care devices market is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of -12.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for respiratory care devices. Thus, the respiratory care devices market witnessed a CAGR of 261.1% between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, respiratory care devices market reached to USD 58.1 billion.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising aging population across the globe, high prevalence of smoking, rising urbanization and pollution levels, increasing incidence of preterm births, and lifestyle changes. However, a lack of awareness—leading to a large underdiagnosed and undertreated population—and the harmful effects of certain respiratory care devices on neonates have hampered market growth to an extent.

The inhalers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the respiratory care devices market, by type, in 2019

Based upon product, the respiratory care devices market is segmented into therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and consumables & accessories. In 2019, the therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care devices market. The different types of therapeutic devices covered in this report are humidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, reusable resuscitators, ventilators, inhalers, masks, nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hoods Inhalers segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR amongst therapeutic devices. Inhalers are widely used in the treatment of major respiratory ailments. They are categorized as metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) and dry-powder inhalers (DPIs). The high incidence of asthma is a key factor driving the growth of the global inhalers market in the forecast period.

The COPD segment will continue to dominate the respiratory care devices indication market during the forecast period

Based on indication, COPD held the largest share of the respiratory care devices market in 2019. This was followed by sleep apnea, asthma, and infectious diseases. The large share of COPD segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking and environmental factors. This segment is also expected to show the highest growth in the market, followed by asthma. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 will also have an impact on COPD patients. While they are not at a higher risk of contracting the disease, it can have severe effects on such patients. Hence, the high prevalence of COPD and the growing number of deaths caused by COPD are expected to drive the demand for respiratory care devices during the forecast period.

Hospitals are the largest end users of respiratory care devices

Based on end user, the respiratory care devices market is segmented into broadly categorized into three major end-user segments—hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest market share. Growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the respiratory care devices market for hospitals in emerging economies in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The respiratory market is divided into five regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at the country levels. North America held the largest share of the respiratory care devices market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to due to the presence of a large pool of respiratory patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income, growing middle-class population, and growing prevalence of tobacco smoking in this region. Also, APAC is becoming a medical tourism hub and is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets for medical procedures and devices. Low infrastructure and treatment costs and the availability of highly educated physicians have driven medical tourists to APAC countries, particularly India and China.

Key Market Players:

The respiratory care devices market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US). The study categorizes the respiratory care devices market based on type, indication, end user, component at the regional and global level.

