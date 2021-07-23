Endpoint Security Market Distribution Channel Estimates & Global Trend Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Endpoint Security Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Endpoint Security Market is estimated to reach USD 27.05 billion by 2024 owing to increasing deployment of security solutions with growing security risks in different industry applications. Endpoint security or endpoint protection is a centralized approach to protect all the endpoint devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, servers and other devices connected to the corporate IT network, from the cyber threats.

Key Players:

Bitdefender

Cisco

ESET

F-Secure

IBM Corporation

Intel Security Inc. (McAfee)

Kaspersky Labs

Microsoft Corporation

Panda Security SL

Sophos

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Growth Drivers:

Endpoint security enables effective, efficient and easier security management. Most players in endpoint security industry offer endpoint security systems that include firewall, antivirus and high-defined security software. This type of security offers effective security to the endpoints, thereby securing the network by blocking risky activities and access attempts at endpoints.

Endpoint security systems can be broadly categorized into two types. One for the enterprises and another for consumers. The key difference between the two is that there is no centralized administration and management for consumers whereas the centralized management mandate necessary for the enterprises. The centralized administration and management simplifies the installation or configuration of endpoint security software on individual endpoint devices, performance logs and other alerts are directly sent to the central administration server for analysis and evaluation.

One of the major driving factors for the growth of endpoint security market is the rise in number of portable smartphones and other devices that has increased the number of endpoints, which has ultimately augmented the number of security breach. Another driving force for the growth of the market is the need for compliance within government financial organizations, which will ultimately prompt users to adopt endpoint security solutions.

The trend witnessed within the global endpoint security industry is the surging demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) based security solution since they are easy to install, and upgrade and are affordable. Device control is one of the growing concerns in organizations as proper device control is essential to protect the confidential information since there are several mediums through which confidential data can be released thus leaving susceptibility in the network. The need for embedded security is increasing since mobile endpoints store huge amount of application and critical data. Hence, at present, cyber criminals are targeting the mobile endpoints.

Innovation in mobile technology is forcing mobile endpoint security solutions to manage current mobility environment with the combination of operating systems, mobile endpoints and other personal data without compromising the user experience, data and privacy. To take full advantage of the workforce mobilization, enterprises are required to introduce more proficient and comprehensive enterprise mobility solutions instead of depending on short-term management solutions.

The growing incidents of cyber-attacks on private and government networks across world has resulted in the increased awareness and adoption of endpoint security solutions. Data breaches and ransomware are the major critical challenges for any business. Hence, protecting the critical data related to customers along with enterprises has become a priority especially for companies who rely on IT infrastructure for confidential business processes. Moreover, steady growth of mobility trend in endpoint security market will also contribute to the favorable adoption of security solutions, thereby affecting the market in the years to come.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, endpoint security market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Asia Pacific are predicted to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the growing demand for endpoint security solutions in these regions.

