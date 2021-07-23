Squalene Market Company Profiles and Financial Performance Overview, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Squalene Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Squalene Market size is expected to value at USD 271.5 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing health consciousness among general population, and growing adoption for production of various drugs, food supplement, and cosmetics. Squalene is majorly found in shark liver oil and other vegetables sources.

Key Players:

Amyris Biotechnologies

Arista Industries Inc.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda

Nucelis LLC

Arbee Agencies

Sophim

Gracefruit Limited

VESTAN Squalene Hydrogenation and Purification

SeaDragon Marine Oils Ltd.

Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

New Zealand Green Health Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Extraction of squalene from olive oil, rice bran oil, and wheat germ oil is common practice in various parts across the globe. Globally, the squalene market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market.

Increasing consummation of the squalene is attributed to its health advantages and higher nutritional content. Regular consummation of the squalene offers advantages such as white blood-cell regeneration, immunity system stimulus, anti-carcinogen, and anti-oxidant properties, thus propelling market growth, in the recent years.

Growing adoption of the squalene as a scrubbing and conditioning compound in personal care and cosmetic merchandises such as ointments, liniments, lipsticks, bath soaps, suntan lotion, hair-care products, and foundations are expected to boost the market demand for squalene in the upcoming years.

Additionally, implementation of the attractive marketing & packaging strategies by large-scale organizations are promoting market expansion, in the recent years. Other factors influencing rapid market demand for squalene, in the last few years, include prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and large-scale adoption of squalene derivatives for production of various pharmaceuticals. Squalene is capable of reducing carcinogen and cholesterol levels, which is beneficial for treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Application Outlook:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Raw Material Outlook:

Animal

Vegetable

Synthetic

Regional Outlook:

The squalene industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical manufacturing sector, changing lifestyle, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the squalene market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing health consciousness among general population, growing demand for dietary supplements, strong economic growth, rising disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

