Vaccine Adjuvants Market : Technological Advancements in Aluminum Hydroxide-Based Adjuvants

This report aims to provide insights into the global vaccine adjuvants market. It provides valuable information on the product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report.

According to the new market research report “ Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product Type (Particulate, Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Application (Research, Commercial) & Application Category – Forecasts to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The adjuvant emulsions segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market is mainly driven by factors such as rising prevalence of diseases such as allergy, cancer, and HIV/AIDS; growing demand for advanced treatment options, and development of improved vaccine immunization.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016. Factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization are propelling the growth of this market. Rise in collaborations and acquisitions by private organizations and increased funding by government bodies for research and development are also expected to drive market growth.

On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into research and commercial applications. The research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by factors such as ongoing research projects on new adjuvants, increasing initiatives by government bodies and companies, growing usage of many vaccine adjuvants commercially, and increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases.

Geographically, the vaccine adjuvants market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of diseases in the North American countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the vaccine adjuvants market are Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).