Nanocapsules Market Share, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 2021-2025

Global Nanocapsules Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the increasing cases of chronic disorders on the global scale. Nanocapsules are manufactured by different methods like Nano precipitation, solvent evaporation, dialysis, salting out, solvent diffusion and super critical fluid technology and are used as synthetic polymers and/or natural polymers. In the domain of drug delivery, nanocapsules offer promising therapeutic benefits, especially for cancer diagnosis & therapy and have also emerged as an advantageous constituent in other domains as well.

Nanocapsules market is driven by the efficient and enhanced drug technology, increasing demand from the end user industries, and emerging diagnostic segment. Moreover, nanocapsule industry is also influenced by the emerging applications in several industries like agrochemicals, cleansing products, genetic engineering, etc. However, complicated manufacturing, significant cost required for research and development, and growing cost of nanocapsules are hampering the market growth of nanocapsules.

Moreover, growing acceptance of nanocapsules for disorders like cancers and tuberculosis are expected to bring wider opportunities in nanocapsules industry. Additionally, rapid oxidation and being pyrophoric are the other features. These features display several opportunities and challenges for the growth and commercialization of fresh and advanced therapies. Nanocapsule market is categorized on the basis of type, administration route, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into boron nitride case, CNx shell, graphite shell, two sulfide shell and others. Boron nitride segment is expected to lead nanocapsules industry due to its properties like brilliant chemical and thermal stability that make it ideal for several applications. Based on administration route, nanocapsules market is divided into oral route and parenteral route. Parenteral administration route is highly preferred due to its less absorption barriers and swift action

Nanocapsules Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Healthcare

Food & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Agricultural production

Others

Nanocapsules Market Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oncology

Pain Management

Endocrinology

Others

The major players in nanocapsules industry comprise Camurus, Cerulean Pharma Inc., Eos Bio Sciences Inc., Bio Delivery Sciences, Nano Green Sciences Inc., Gat Food Essentials, Biophan Technologies, Carlina Technologies, Therapy Area Benchmarking, Nanosphere Health Science, Loreal, Nanonutra, Sintef and PlasmachemGmbh.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Nanocapsules Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Nanocapsules Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Nanocapsules Market: Therapy Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Nanocapsules Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application And Therapy Area

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

