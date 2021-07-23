Biopsy Devices Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the biopsy devices market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2022 from USD 1.74 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132886515

Factors such as increasing cancer prevalence, growing government & global health organizations initiatives to spread awareness about cancer, the shift towards minimally invasive surgeries and the improved reimbursement scenario in U.S. are boosting the growth of global market.

The global biopsy devices market ecosystem comprises of the following players, namely, C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany), Argon Medical Devices (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), INRAD, Inc. (U.S.), and Medtronic plc (Ireland).

Players in the global biopsy devices market, such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Olympus Corporation (Japan), Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) are some of the players focusing on organic growth strategy of new product launches to enhance their market presence.

These companies have well-established sales and distribution networks. They also make significant investments in R&D activities to add innovative technologies and products to their portfolio. With a strong portfolio of biopsy devices and ceaseless efforts to develop innovative products, these companies are likely to maintain their strong position in the market in the coming years as well.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into breast biopsy, lung biopsy, colorectal biopsy, prostate biopsy, and others. The breast biopsy segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness about the disease are driving market growth in this segment.

On the basis of guidance technique, the biopsy devices market is segmented into ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided biopsy, and other guidance techniques (positron emission tomography, fluoroscopy, and thermography). In 2016, the ultrasound biopsy segment dominated the market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic & imaging centers, and academic & research institutes. In 2016, hospitals formed the largest end-user segment of the market. This can be attributed to the growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies along with the increase in the out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and increase in the number of hospitals.

Request For Sample Pages: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=132886515

North America accounted for the largest share of the biopsy devices market in 2016, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of cancer, government initiatives to spread awareness about cancer, favorable reimbursement scenario for biopsy devices in the U.S., and the presence of key players in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the biopsy devices market in North America.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com