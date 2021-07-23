Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The malt extracts and ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for beer has majorly been driving the market for malt extracts and ingredients. Factors such as their use as a sweetening agent and their ability to raise and soften the dough have propelled their use in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

The key players in this market include GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Boortmalt (Belgium), and Groupe Soufflet (France). New product launches, expansions & investments, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the malt extracts and ingredients market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other players in the malt extracts and ingredients market are Maltproducts (US), Maltexco (Chile), Holland Malt (Netherlands), Barmalt (India), IREKS (Germany), Muntons PLC (US), Simpsons (UK), Viking Malt (Finland), Agraria (Argentina), Puremalt (Scotland), Cerex (The Netherlands), EDME Ltd. (England) Imperial Malt(India), Diastatische Producten (The Netherland), and Laihian Mallas (Finland).

The changing lifestyle and increasing buying power of consumers have increased the demand for malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the region is owing to the increasing production of craft beer and the rising acceptance of convenience foods among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles. Also, the inclination of the millennial population toward natural food additives and natural sweeteners drives the Asia Pacific malt-based food market, which, in turn, is driving the demand for global malt extracts and ingredients. In recent years, the rise in innovation in various applications has increased the market’s horizon. This factor is also expected to propel the market growth.

Malt is an essential component in the beer industry. It provides carbohydrates and sugar, which are necessary to give beer its distinctive flavor and alcohol content. Different types of malt are used to impart different flavors, textures, and colors to the beer. They are responsible for imparting the aroma and mouthfeel to alcoholic beverages. Many other alcoholic beverages, such as whiskey and other spirits, have malt as their base ingredient. Due to this factor, the beverages segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Specialty malt is characterized by low enzymatic activities and is used to enhance flavor. It can be used to impart color, enhance flavor, and grant functionalities to various baked goods, bars, cereals, cookies, bars, and many other bakery products. The rising adoption of malt as a natural sweetener and additive and its increasing usage in the pharmaceutical industry has increased the demand for specialty malt. As a result, the specialty malt segment is projected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

