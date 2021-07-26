Purchase Any Wadding For Quilting From Doughty Brothers Limited!

Hereford, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Doughty Brothers Limited (https://www.doughtysonline.co.uk) takes pride in their high-quality range of wadding for quilting products that are perfect for either hand or machine quilting projects. With various options available in store, everyone can guarantee to make a quilt that will look beautiful, stay in shape and last long.

This store offers a wide range of waddings with high quality, such as sell super-soft, lightweight, and extra-insulating waddings in 3-metre rolls, perfect for small and large quilting projects. All of these are available in different types and sizes, giving customers the chance to experiment on their projects and find the most suitable one for their quilt goal. They also have whole bolt deals for people who want to fill their quilting stock cupboard and cut costs on their quilting ventures. With their affordable price ranges, everyone can surely meet their set budget without comprising the quality of the quilts.

Those who will acquire their products can have their orders delivered for free within the UK as long as their total bill is over £100. This store also delivers around Europe and beyond, making sure that the products are taken care of properly during transport. For customers who aren’t sure which colours to get, they are more than willing to provide everyone with six free samples, and these will be delivered via post. This is to help them get the right products for them.

Doughty Brothers Limited makes shopping for fabrics online easy for years now. Their customers can sort all their products by recommended, newest, price, and brand, allowing them to find the perfect fabric for quilting, dressmaking, and craft for their project. According to this store: “We understand that choosing your favourite quilting fabric online may not always seem as easy as seeing your options in person, so we try to make it was easy for you as possible. For our product listings we supply high quality photos, measurements and other details so you can easily find fabrics that are just right for your requirements”.

Interested parties can know more about Doughty Brothers Limited and their products by visiting their official website at https://www.doughtysonline.co.uk.

About Doughty Brothers Limited

Doughty Brothers Limited has been selling affordable and high-quality fabrics, gaining plenty of experience and loyal customers throughout the years. They are also quite well-known as they have three shops in Hereford, including their central warehouse, which is now the largest stockist of quilting fabric in the UK. They regularly tour the country with their Doughty’s Roadshow, attending various markets and special events to offer a vast selection of fabrics and other products. For enquiries, you can contact them by filling out their contact form at https://www.doughtysonline.co.uk/contact_us. As an alternative, you can send them an email at contact@doughtysonline.co.uk or talk to one of their representatives through this number 01432 353 951.