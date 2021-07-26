Direct Legal Support, Inc. is Now Providing eFiling Services in Riverside County California Superior Courts

Los Angeles, USA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — As of, July 1, Riverside County Superior Court in California has introduced voluntary eFiling for Unlimited Civil, Limited Civil, Complex Civil, Unlawful Detainer, and Small Claims case types. The court anticipates mandating eFiling for attorneys and represented parties as early as September 1, 2021.

Accelerate the filing of court documents with 26 Superior Courts in California using Direct Legal Support’s online 24/7 eFiling services. Full-service eFiling with support is only a phone call away. With our eFiling case management system you can track all of your filings online. Direct Legal pays the court’s filing fees, on your behalf and you receive one, itemized invoice per filing. You can e-File multiple documents in a single case with the click of the mouse.

Simply login to your account, upload your Riverside County court documents through the Direct Legal Support site and they’ll provide you a stamped, conformed copy upon acceptance from court.

If you do not wish to submit your documents through this portal, please send it to their Customer Service email and Direct Legal Support will process your E-filing for an additional convenience fee listed below.

*Be sure to include your account number and to attach your documents as separate PDFs when directing Direct Legal Support to E-File the assignment for you.

Using Direct Legal Support’s portal to e-file and track your legal documents eliminates the need to cut checks to the court. Direct Legal accepts e-filings from the general public, law firms, government agencies, businesses, and insurance companies.

Click on the following e-Filing Portal link to set-up an online account today: https://directlegal.com/riverside-county-efiling/

