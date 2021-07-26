Parc Fitness Launches New Website

Wetherill Park, Australia, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Parc Fitness is pleased to announce they have launched a new website for their 24-hour fitness gym. The newly designed website offers visitors an inside look into the gym and everything they offer their members.

The new Parc Fitness website is easy to navigate and visually appealing, providing current and prospective member’s valuable insight into the gym’s services. Visitors to the website can learn more about the fitness classes offered, the equipment available at the gym, and the cost and features a membership provides. The 24-hour fitness gym offers several membership levels to meet each individual’s unique needs, including premium, weight lifting, and traditional gym memberships. All memberships include 24-hour gym access, a complimentary gym towel and shower towel, and shower amenities. A members-only section of the website offers access to class schedules, class booking, and a workout of the day.

Visitors to the Parc Fitness website can also sign up for a free 14-day trial to try out the gym for themselves. With experienced coaches and the latest state-of-the-art fitness equipment, individuals can get the workout they want to get and stay fit.

Anyone interested in learning about the new website or the features offered can find out more by visiting Parc Fitness online or by calling 0472 722 822.

About Parc Fitness : Parc Fitness is a 24-hour fitness gym providing various gym memberships and fitness classes to help clients meet their fitness goals. With experienced fitness coaches and state-of-the-art equipment, clients can get the workout they want. The fitness gym offers affordable membership programs and a health drink bar to help their clients live a healthier lifestyle.

