Trainocate recognized as Worldwide Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year

Bangalore India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Trainocate Holdings, Asia’s largest IT and human capability development training provider, has been recognized as the 2021 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year; the first Asian company to have earned the prestigious title.

The Microsoft Partner Award, the annual global awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. It acknowledges outstanding contributions and successes by partners from over 100 countries and in a wide variety of categories, including partner competencies, cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and social impact.

Trainocate was recognized as Microsoft Worldwide Learning Partner of the Year 2021 by developing and delivering outstanding Microsoft-based solutions over a challenging yet fulfilling past year. The 1st Asian Learning Partner to receive the Global award. Trainocate was chosen from a set of 4,400+ submitted nominations across 100+ countries. We have created an impact by offering Microsoft Training to 10000+ professionals to build their skills.

Trainocate support professionals create a Sustainable and Dynamic career by offering skills required for their business requirements.

Founded in 1995 under the branding of Global Knowledge Asia, TRAINOCATE is one of the most trusted training providers in Asia. Our portfolio is a broad spectrum that includes existing and emerging technologies. We have Premier Partnerships & Affiliations with Top-tier partner status with leading vendors and organizations. TRAINOCATE has a presence in India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Srilanka, Australia, and the USA. the company has helped numerous professionals expedite their careers through core competencies such as Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Dev Ops, and Machine Learning.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Global Learning Partner of the Year. This also affirms our beliefs that aligning with Microsoft as a strategic partner is instrumental in our business transformation – yielding an unprecedented 547% YoY growth on our Microsoft business overall. Since the inception of the ESI program, however, Microsoft has provided Trainocate with the optimal platform for a broader outreach to many new Azure customers – enabling and upskilling them with the knowledge and power to fully realize the potential of Azure Cloud services. Winning the Global Learning Partner of the Year Award will only inspire us to attain greater heights with Microsoft” said Takashi Ozawa, President, Trainocate Group.

Trainocate’s strong curriculum of industry-certified training consists of over 2000 courses. It encourages multi-dimensional approaches in learning. Some courses are developed with cross-functional vendor capabilities for clients who wish to train themselves across vendors simultaneously. With Training Needs Analysis, Trainocate works with its clients to measure existing competencies against industry benchmarks, identify technical and operational skill gaps and recommend action plans to realize each client’s full talent potential.