A Guide to Six Sigma Green Belt Training

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lean Six Sigma is a data-driven methodology that trains a professional to deliver high-quality services by easily pointing out the defects and drawbacks of the present system. The main purpose of this training is to be able to recognize and then eliminate defects from business processes. It removes waste and variation, this, in turn, improves productivity.

Lean six sigma black belt certification online training is about the disciplined, statistical-based, data-driven approach that leads to continuous improvement methodology for eradicating defects in a product, process, or service. Lean Six Sigma uses many qualities management programs, like data collection and statistical analysis, to carry out its process.

Lean Six Sigma certifications include Yellow, Green, Black Belt, and Master Black Belt. The most sought-after certification is six sigma black belt certification as it offers many benefits and is easy to achieve and it’s one of the most prominent ways to improve the quality of service.

ISEL Global offers online, onsite, and classroom training. There are many benefits of Green Belt Lean Six Sigma Training. Some of them are like –

Financial Benefits :

What is the point of investing in six sigma black belt certification if there are no financial benefits? Lean Six Sigma time and again has shown huge financial benefits for various organizations like GE, Honeywell, and Motorola. When implemented correctly Lean Six Sigma projects have huge financial benefits.

Strategic Benefits :

Those with a Green Belt certification also enjoy a few strategic benefits. In an organization, most of the time the management will prefer a Green Belt certified person to take up a strategic project as compared to a non-Lean Six Sigma person. A trained Green Belt always gets an upper hand in projects having strategic importance or in solving major problems in the business. A Green Belt enables a professional to solve complicated problems in a short amount of time.

Customer and People Benefit :

As Lean Six Sigma concentrates on customer satisfaction needs a green belt is more conversant with policies that can lead to customer satisfaction and higher sales. Customers are able to enjoy a better form of service along with better quality and delivery.

A Six Sigma black belt certification online is taught everything about DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control). DMAIC is at the core of all Lean Six Sigma projects and, thus, is a must in all Green Belt Six Sigma certificate courses. Also always choose Six Sigma Green Belt Training Institute with Live Projects as Live projects are a must for a real understanding of Lean Six Sigma.

