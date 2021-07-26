GPS Map Camera has Introduced the New Features to Enhance User Experience

Surat, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — GPS Map Camera: Geotag Photos & Add GPS Location has introduced new features for its users. These new features will enhance its user experience. The new features are Set a timer while clicking, Mirror added to the selfie camera, Camera capture Sound.

GPS Map Camera is a photography app for geotagging photos with real-time location. In addition to that, users can add Map, Compass, Date time, and magnetic field to their photos. The app has different kinds of maps and templates to choose from.

Moreover, this application has a rich user interface and is easy to use. Because of these reasons, The app has become quite popular with people who love photography, traveling, capturing, and recording their best movements on the go, With date and time stamped on it. Also, most users love this app because it has everything that an individual or blogger would need to geotag their location on the picture or video.

GPS Map Camera has reaches 1M+ downloads within 1 year. Users using this app for sharing memories with their friends and family. This app is designed in such a way that even professionals like civil engineers, architects, and bloggers can use it for their work. Individuals, who do not have photography skills, can also take advantage of the app to geotag their photos & videos.

The CEO of Auto Stamper: Auto Photo Stamping Apps has said that “The new update will improve the performance of the app and enhance user experiences. My team is regularly making changes for improving the app’s performance. So, they can deliver the best quality app to their users”.

For experiencing such Interesting Features, MUST Download the GPS Map Camera: Geotag Photos & Add GPS Location App Right now on your Smartphone.