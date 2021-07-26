Asort Co Commerce empowers homemakers towards becoming digital micro entrepreneurs – Roshan Singh Bisht of Dynamic Beneficial Accord Marketing Pvt Ltd

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Asort, a co-commerce company is all set to give a fillip to the growth of its micro-entrepreneurs as the world gets more interlinked. After decades of its existence and subsequent advancements, today digitalization is acting like a powerful catalyst during this ongoing pandemic with lucrative possibilities. Despite worries over economic constraints it has revolutionized the idea of entrepreneurship which has almost overpowered the conventional ideas of regular jobs. It is worth mentioning that along with their responsibilities at home, more Indian housewives are seeking possibilities to start their own business and contemplate earning sources through online platforms. Determined small scale business holders residing in tier-2 and tier-3 areas are also going one step forward and adapting to the online learning. With the core objective of empowering this entire section with diverse ideas Dynamic Beneficial Accord Marketing Pvt. Ltd. owned Asort Company is providing a common platform to stretch dreams and build a community of successful micro-entrepreneurs. In the time of this sheer transformation talking about this platform, around 7 Lakh units have been sold from leading lifestyle brands like IFAZONE, Amiiga, Earthyscent and more, during this pandemic and half a million partners got connected with Asort Company in the duration of last one year.

As digitalization remains a key attribute to fight back economic crisis, Asort a co-commerce company inspires women to become entrepreneur and experiment with their ideas. Also Asort Company observes the fact that zero risk entrepreneurship with no minimum liabilities is a boon for micro-entrepreneurs; hence such platforms will help them to start their business with zero to minimum inventory. Around 30 crore micro-entrepreneurs are supposed to be added to this economy in the next 5 years. Co- commerce company Asort observes the number of 6.8 cr MSME entrepreneurs but despite being such a big country with great possibilities the small medium business owners are low in percentage.

Digital A-Preneurs from Dynamic Beneficial Accord Marketing Pvt. Ltd. owned Asort are on the rise as the online platform users are increasing in numbers, the world surely seems to have shrunk in online presence up to some extent, and so have the key business activities. The online connectivity for growth provided by Asort is giving a global vision to the vendor partners; it is making the diverse content more Glocal which adds to the true essence of digitalization in regards to the business growth.

Asort , a co-commerce company has more than 1 lakh individuals who became community members, and sold around 7 lakh units in one year despite the ongoing pandemic. Apart from that half a million partners have been connected online/offline together in 1 year, and more than 100,000 community members have been visiting Asort.com every month.

Roshan Singh Bisht – Co-Founder of Dynamic Beneficial Accord Marketing Pvt. Ltd., “The focus at Asort is to build an aware, skilled, ethical and ambition focused environment where many micro-entrepreneurs are exposed to various perspectives and ideas helping them stretch their dreams and vision about their lives.” Roshan Singh Bisht further added that “Digitalization is majorly helping us in this endeavor and it keeping up with the courage our members have to grow. Considering the time when COVID appropriate behaviour is new normal, the online presence becomes must. Digitalization proves to be a catalyst for change here.”

According to Roshan Singh Bisht, “The World now concedes the uniformity digitalization provides. Dynamic Beneficial Accord Marketing Pvt. Ltd’s Asort in true sense is helping to empower small business units and promoting Government’s initiative of Digital Bharat.”