County Villas – backed by the trust of Sunil Agrawal and Associates

INDORE, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Sunil Agrawal and Associates- a renowned real estate company based in Indore, showed the trust in County Villas after thorough research and analysis. County Villas is a luxury home and lifestyle project offering all the modern amenities. Located on AB Bypass Road in Indore and surrounded by greenery, County Villas is a beautifully designed township with a double secured campus.

County Villas are a conglomeration of 3BHK individual villas spread over 5 acres of land within the Countywalk Township, offering luxe living space. It is a gated residency that houses commercial and recreational facilities such as Clubhouse, Swimming pool, Table Tennis, Basketball Court, Gymnasium, etc. Countywalk has a high aesthetic appeal adorned with beautifully crafted architecture, lush green trees, gardens and wide roads. The township has set new benchmarks for community living in Central India. Countywalk is the modern, secured solution for spacious homes. Designed for quality living, the villas are built on the 800 sq. ft. & 1000sq.ft. of built-up area. Located on the premium location of AB Bypass Road, near Shishukunj School, County Villas have high connectivity to the city. The development around the area is rapid and is already efficient with many prestigious schools, colleges, hospitals, sports centres, shopping centres, etc., in the vicinity. The presence of better health and educational infrastructure enhances the quality of life.

“We are thrilled about the mandate as it’s an ideal project for IT professionals who are back in Indore for WFH during pandemic. The County Villas project is still under construction and is aimed towards creating fulfilling luxe living spaces,” told Mr. Vipul Agrawal, Managing Director – Sunil Agrawal and Associates. “The location is ideal for this project as it offers serenity. Talking about the amenities in the neighbourhood, there are many reputed hospitals. Many educational institutes are already present. The commute to the city is hassle-free.” The location also has a better impact on overall health. Build amongst the lush greens, the space offers rejuvenation and tranquillity. Sharing furthermore about the project County Villas, Vipul talked about the creators – The Aarone Group. The Delhi-based Aarone Group is actively working in developing real estate projects since 1988. The group has extensive knowledge, and expertise in the real estate sector, garnered over 32 years of work. In these years, the group has achieved a benchmark of 150 completed projects with phenomenal developments in custom-built homes. The group is well-known for designing living spaces that are luxurious, convenient and close to nature.

Sunil Agrawal and Associates is one of the most trusted names in the real estate sector in Indore. They are the pioneers in real estate consultations, offering their services throughout the process of buying homes. In just a decade of its existence, the company has crafted a niche for itself with its biggest core strength of credibility. Sunil Agrawal and Associates holds expertise in offering end-to-end solutions to home buyers and the best of deals. Their services are oriented towards helping the consumer find their dream homes at the best costs, free of charge site visits on requests, assistance in the documentation process, and support to the end buyers with the best advice. Over the span of 10 years, Sunil Agrawal and associates have garnered many milestones with their expertise on the subject and are ever ready to serve the people seeking their dream abode.