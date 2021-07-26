Alight 12th Avenue Offers Convenient Student Housing

Normal, Oklahoma, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Alight 12th Avenue is pleased to announce convenient student housing for individuals attending the University of Oklahoma. The off-campus housing complex provides students with a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

At Alight 12th Avenue, students get their choice of floor plans, including two and three-bedroom options. Residents can share units with their friends or get matched with random roommates through the matching service. The rent is on a per-person basis with an additional monthly fee for utilities. All rent includes a fully furnished apartment, in-unit laundry, electricity, Internet access, and community amenities.

Students residing at Alight 12th Avenue can enjoy a more comfortable off-campus lifestyle with access to various community amenities, such as a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and grilling stations, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a coffee bar, game room, and many more. Social events take place throughout the year for residents and their friends. The complex even features a dog park to go with the dog-friendly apartment units.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing can find out more by visiting the Alight 12th Avenue website or by calling 1-405-561-0400.

About Alight 12th Avenue: Alight 12th Avenue is an off-campus housing complex open to students attending the nearby University of Oklahoma campus. Students can choose between two and three-bedroom units with pet-friendly apartments available. They will enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle while living close to campus.

