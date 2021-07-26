Smiles On Souris Dental Announces New Strategy to Promote Oral Health

Smiles On Souris Dental announced a new strategy to promote oral health and to make it convenient for patients to reach out to medical facilities.

Weyburn, SK, Canada, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Smiles On Souris Dental is one of the leading and reputed names when it comes to dental healthcare. Many people are still unaware of how their oral health affects their overall health. For that matter, Smiles On Souris Dental announced a new strategy to promote oral health and to make it convenient for patients to reach out to medical facilities.

Being a top dental healthcare provider, the brand is following innovations, research, and advanced technology to educate and connect with patients. As a part of their new facility, Smiles On Souris Dental has come up with the new approach of scheduling online appointments using their application called Localmed. It will allow patients to book appointments from the comfort of their homes.

Oral diseases are one essential factor to focus on as nearly 3.5 billion people across the globe get affected yearly. While they do not understand, oral health is important to maintain their overall health. A regular oral plaque multiplies and worsens the condition in the patients and spreads it systematically through the body.

Dr. Greg Knotopetz, dentist and owner of Smiles On Souris, said,” we hope that it will turn out to be a profitable asset for us and the community as well. It is highly designed to make it convenient for our patients to reach out to us from the comfort of their homes. It will allow them to understand the kinds of services offer. Looking at the yearly figure, it has become a matter of concern to be more critical towards oral health.”

He further added, “even in these advanced dentistry facilities, many patients are still anxious about their dental procedures. They need extra security assurance for the treatment. Our new approach of scheduling appointments online will help our patients to reach out to us in the matter of emergency. It will create less chaos at the clinic. Patients can visit when their turns come, after receiving the confirmation of their appointment.”

About Smiles On Souris Dental:

Smiles On Souris is a prominent cosmetic dental practice offering various dental services to families. Greg Knootopetz is the founder, who is a local dentist but has trained the world’s known cosmetic and reconstructive dental specialists. The dental family has been serving for more than 39 years with full dedication and quality services. Their mission is to contribute to the health and well-being of the community by providing the best dental care services through desegregated clinical education, research, and practice.

Dr. Greg also added, “we believe in building happy and healthy relationships with our patients. It allows them to form a bond, where they can feel connected and comfortable. It develops a feeling of satisfaction, trust, and caring between the patient and doctor. Each smile is equally important to us, and it is one reason why we have come up with this new strategy approach for online appointments.”

Press & Media Contact:

Smiles on Souris

7 Souris Ave.,

Weyburn, SK, S4H 0C1

Canada

+1 (306) 848-0112

https://smilesonsouris.com/