SAVE 22 MILLION SRI LANKANS FROM THE CRIMINAL REGIMES THAT HAVE TWISTED BUDDHISM’S FACE

CONCERNED CITIZEN’S MOVEMENT ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN AGAINST CORRUPT SRI LANKAN POLITICIANS

SRI LANKA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — A new chapter in the history of Sri Lankan politics begins, as a patriot takes the next step in his struggle for rebuilding a nation trodden down by its religious and political elite. Driven by the urge to help his countrymen and play his part in fixing the political system in his country, Bodhaka Bandara is enlightening his readers with how bad things are in Sri Lanka and how his movement aims to change them.

His next step is a comprehensive campaign that will unmask the ugly face of the terrorists and extremists now in power in Sri Lanka, who are using the name of Buddhism but are far away from its teachings of integrity, compassion, love, spirituality and community.

2,500 years ago, a prince in India walked away from a life of comfort and developed one of the oldest religions we now have in the world. He was Siddhartha Gavethama, now known as Gautama Buddha, and the faith he built is called Buddhism. The faith was built on 4 noble truths that became the foundation of the religion, and the earliest traditions of the faith were stored in the famous Tripitaka.

The Buddhist faith spread across South Asia and became the religion of choice for most Sri Lankans centuries before the British colonized the country. Incidentally, by the time the British left in 1948 and Sri Lanka secured its freedom, Sri Lankans were one of the most progressive nations in the region.

Since then, the values preached in the Tripitaka have been twisted as greed of man took over the faith. Politicians and groups of monks blinded by their lust for power have been sowing the seeds of discord among the many communities that make up the diverse Sri Lankan society. These seeds have grown into trees of hatred and corruption, keeping people of the same nation divided and fighting amongst each other.

Today, Sri Lanka has dropped behind most of its neighboring countries in socio-economic growth, education, employment, and other important performance indicators.

Discussing the role his Political Forum LK and its campaigns against the oppressive government of Sri Lanka can play in reshaping the future of the country, Mr. Bodhaka Bandara said, “We are working with the mission to rebuild Sri Lanka. By exposing these fanatics and corrupt groups, my platform will increase awareness regarding the kind of oppression my nation is going through and seek support from like-minded people and organizations in empowering the country and its people.”

