Acronis announced as first integration in new ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR platform

Woburn, United States of America, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — During the past 18 months, the important role that managed service providers (MSPs) play in delivering critical IT services to businesses of all sizes has become crystal clear. Empowering those service providers with the tools needed to keep their clients protected is vital, that is why Acronis is proud that our innovative backup and data protection technology is the first integration for the new ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR solution.

ConnectWise offers MSPs integrations with multiple third-party backup solutions. As one of the leading backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solutions in the world, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud was selected as the first integration for the new platform.

Acronis integration with ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR

With ConnectWise’s new platform, MSPs can monitor and manage all of their BDR solutions via one console. They can also use ConnectWise NOC (network operations center) Services to manage their BDR solution, eliminating the need to devote full-time resources to backup tasks. Learn more about the benefits of ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR at https://www.connectwise.com/platform/unified-management/recover/complete-bdr

With Acronis’ technology offered directly through the ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR platform, service providers can assign tasks for the NOC’s experienced technicians to monitor their environment and solve issues – enabling the service provider’s team to focus on projects that add value to their clients.

Plus, MSPs can integrate with Acronis through the ConnectWise Marketplace, enabling them to benefit from streamlined billing, additional integrations for Manage, Automate, Control, and Command, and simplified processes for their techs.

Advantages of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

As with all of the platform integrations our solutions offer, the inclusion of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud in ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR gives MSPs the flexibility and choice they need to build and manage services based on the platforms and solutions they choose. Given the comprehensive set of essential services included in Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud at no cost or on a pay-as-you-go basis, the solution enables MSPs to build a full set of cyber protection services at little to no cost. Additional packs, such as Advanced Backup and Advanced Disaster Recovery, are also available that enable MSPs to extend their services with more capabilities to meet the needs of even the most demanding client requirements.

Empowering MSPs with the solutions they need

At a time when MSPs must provide clients with seamless and superior services, they need solutions and platforms that make their jobs easier. Both Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR are designed to provide MSPs the flexibility and choice they require in today’s competitive and demanding IT environment.

Find more about Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud/cyber-protect/