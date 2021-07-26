Khosla Profil: A Renowned Industrial Fabric Manufacturer

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd is a leading industrial fabric manufacturer worldwide. With its outstanding services and wide range of high-quality industrial fabrics, it has become a brand that fulfils all industrial fabric needs. Their products are suitable for industries such as Dyes and Pigment, Metal and Mining, Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Ceramic, Clay, Starch, Breweries, Edible Oil and many others. The excellent durability and functionality of their industrial fabrics make Khosla Profil one of the finest industrial fabric manufacturers.

Mr. Pramod Khosla established Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, in the year 1979. Mr. Khosla laid the foundation with the aim of becoming the world’s most respected industrial and filter fabric manufacturer. Today, Khosla Profil has become a leading and reliable textile fabric manufacturer which provides its clients with an exceptional range of products of the highest quality. This has been possible due to Mr. Khosla’s expert guidance and the company’s continuous engagement in innovative technology.

Khosla Profil’s composite state-of-the-art manufacturing plants have the latest machinery for all sorts of procedures such as warping, weaving, twisting, spinning, thermosetting, laser cutting, calendaring, etc. which are required to produce premium industrial and filter fabrics. Along with working rigorously towards maintaining its reputation as a leading brand, Khosla Profil also aims to work towards implementing safe and healthy working practices and contribute towards protecting the environment.

“We relentlessly work towards offering premium quality products to our clients as per their requirement. Our team of skilled professionals, through efforts and dedication, makes sure that all our products are of the required standard and no compromise is made on the quality throughout the process,” says Mr. Pramod Khosla, Founder and CMD of Khosla Profil.

Khosla Profil has become a brand that delivers exclusive technical textiles designed according to the needs of its customers. It manufactures unparalleled products which are exported to more than 60 countries. Their experience of more than 40 years combined with the latest technology and a skilled staff has made them a brand that is synonymous with top-notch quality. The impeccable services and products offered by Khosla Profil have made them a trusted brand for customers worldwide.

Summary:

Khosla Profil is one of the world’s leading industrial fabric manufacturers. Their excellent manufacturing plants and highly skilled team allows them to deliver unparalleled products of superior quality.