Long duration and untimely headaches can interrupt our day-to-day routine and can lead to drastic behavioral issues. If this has started into your life, it is a sign of an underlying poor health condition which needs to be addressed timely, effectively, and possibly naturally. You should try to regain your normal life back by reducing the frequency, intensity, and severity of pain by following some of the advice as suggested below.

Daily Food Habits

Start your day with herbs like Moringa, Tulsi, Ginger etc. infused tea or drink prepared fresh with a mix of herbs to give you a head start. Intake of caffeine in the form of tea or coffee has negative impact on your headache management. Also, keep a close watch on which type of food triggers headache for you and then try to avoid it. It has been observed that skipping a meal can also lead to headache for many of us. There are ways to avoid this by consuming some alkaline herbs like Moringa, Wheatgrass etc to minimize this impact in case you have no time to have lunch during a long meeting, training, or a lecture. You should have fruits and vegetables of different kinds in rotation to get maximum benefits out of them. Easy to digest food items are always recommended for gaining control over regular episodes of headache. Balanced and timely meal throughout day avoiding alcohol, salty snacks, and processed foods is recommended. Drinking special herbs mix with headache reducing capability is also good to have during the onset of headache to reduce its severity.

Working and Leisure postures

Our body postures during work and leisure activities can easily contribute to strain on our head, neck, and shoulders, leading to headaches if blood supply to our brain is hindered. Sleeping with high raised pillow can also worsen this situation. We need to maintain proper postures during working, watching TV and using mobile phones while sitting leisurely.

Managing Stress/Tension

Excessive stress, state of depression or anxiety can often lead to tension headaches which can affect anyone. Due to hectic lifestyle, this has become a regular phenomenon for many of us which is often the result of neck and shoulder muscles going into spasm. The associated pain is typically all over the head. This often disturbs our normal routine work.

Quality Sleep

Often poor sleep quality has been found to be the trigger for headache. A quality sleep and deep relaxing sleep is essential to prevent the onset of a headache. This can be achieved by going early to bed, avoiding too much of screen time including mobile usage at least half an hour before going to bed and listening to meditation music. Inculcating a habit of getting up early before sunset and a fresh morning walk will also lead to mind relaxation.

Avoid taking too much pain killer medicines

It has been found that if you take too many pain-relieving drugs more than three times per week; you are at risk of developing a “rebound,” or medication overuse, headache. As you continue taking pills more often, you’ll experience a shorter period of relief afterwards. Eventually, you’re pushing yourself to a condition that takes more weeks to wear off once you’ve stopped taking medication. So better way could be relying on natural pain reliever consisting of Herbs and can be freshly prepared like a soothing drink or tea before the onset of a headache.