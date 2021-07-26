ZealousWeb Receives the ‘Best Web Designers’ Award in Charlotte!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb Technologies is bustling with pride to receive the ‘Best Web Designers‘ award in Charlotte, NC, from Expertise.com. A business directory and grading website, Expertise.com, which helps connect businesses with their customers, reviews the most reputed and trusted service providers from more than 200 industries each month in the U.S. It examines over 60,000 companies before recommending the best options to customers.

Expertise.com reviewed 73 Web Designers in Charlotte and then came up with 2021’s list of 33 ‘Best Web Designers.’ Expertise.com’s evaluation was based on factors like reputation, qualifications, experience, engagement, and professionalism.

The best part is that ZealousWeb got this recognition for the second time in a row from Expertise.com; the company was on its list of the ‘Best Web Designers’ in 2020 as well.

“The credit for receiving this award goes straight to our skilled and experienced web designers, who leave no stone unturned to exceed the expectations of our clients. Their creativity and efficiency help us stand out in the crowd. They are very good at delivering projects with pinpoint accuracy within stringent deadlines,” said Keyur Dave, COO ZealousWeb Technologies. “Our team is our biggest strength; it helps us provide meticulous web design and development services,” he further added.

Despite the chaos and confusion that the pandemic brought globally, the company continued to perform well because of its brilliant team and fantastic leaders.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernisation to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/