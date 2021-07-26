Get The Best Wax Melts In The UK at Sassy Shop Wax

Bristol, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Sassy Shop Wax (https://www.sassyshopwax.com) has satisfied many customers by providing them with nicely scented wax melts products.

In the form of wax melt bars, their products provide the same aromatic scent that scented candles can give. The difference is these scented bars don’t have wicks. It means that their customers don’t have to light them up to melt and give off the lovely smell that they wish to cover their room. It also means that their house or rooms will always be safe since they do not give off the same amount of flame that scented candles do.

Sassy Shop Wax serves a wide range of scents and fragrances that their customers can choose from. One of their best-selling products is the Antique Bookstore Wax Melt Bar, which their customers can buy for only £3. Prices are subject to change without prior notice. Other scents include Bazooka Joe Wax Melt Bar, Beach Sage & Mint Wax Melt Bar, Angel Wax Melt Bar, and many more.

The company’s wax melt products are also available in 240g small tubs for only £13.75. These wax melt tubs are equivalent to 5 original wax melt bars, ideal for customers who wish to stock up their favourite scents. Their customers can also cut the small tub for many uses through a tub cutter, which the company also sells for only £5.00. The company also offers melt wax in grande and duo tabs.

One of the best things that their customers love about their wax melt products is their ability to create an aromatic scent that can last up from 12 to 18 hours. Their customers have to drop at least two cubes to their tea light wax melter or electric wax burner, whichever they prefer to use.

Speaking of the number of cubes to put in, their customers also admire their products because, with wax melts, they control how much scent they want their wax burners to produce. They can reduce the number of wax melt bars to drop to get the right scent.

Aside from wax melts, the wax provider company also have segment pots, bath & body scents, room sprays, fragrance oil in bottles, and many more. Interested parties can learn more about the products that they offer by visiting https://www.sassyshopwax.com.

About Sassy Shop Wax

Keely founded sassy Shop Wax after seeing the premium luxury scented wax melt market gap to create her favourite bath bomb in 2017. She started making wax melts in her kitchen, and she managed to open an office in Bristol, UK. Priding itself in offering affordable luxurious home fragrance, the company intends to connect people and memories through the love of fragrance. Interested parties can visit https://www.sassyshopwax.com to learn more about the latest and popular products on offer.