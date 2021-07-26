Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.31 update previews OneDrive deleted files metadata

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Elcomsoft Phone Viewer receives a minor update, gaining the ability to preview metadata for files deleted from OneDrive prior to restoring the files. In addition, the update fixes the issue with Skype attachments that prevented users from viewing, opening or saving attachments from Skype conversations.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a quick and easy to use tool to help forensic experts analyze information extracted with ElcomSoft and third-party mobile acquisition tools. Experts can view and decrypt iOS local backups, analyze the content of iCloud backups, access iCloud synchronized data, and browse through file system images extracted from jailbroken iOS devices.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a perfect match for viewing and analysing data obtained with Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit. For Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, the tool enables full support for all data formats produced during the course of logical and cloud acquisition. Regularly maintained and timely updated, Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is the first to receive support for the latest mobile backup formats extracted, downloaded or decrypted with other ElcomSoft tools.

The recently updated Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.31 adds support for Timeline data, allowing forensic experts to access timestamped information about the app usage and Web page visits.

Release Notes:

Added the ability to preview metadata for deleted OneDrive files without recovering them first (which is also possible)

Fixed the issue with Skype conversations attachments that prevented users from viewing, opening or saving attachments

Several under-the-hood fixes and improvements on processing different data sources

Please visit https://www.elcomsoft.com/epv.html to learn more about key features and benefits of Elcomsoft Phone Viewer.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting services to law enforcement, forensics, financial and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft pioneered and patented numerous cryptography techniques, setting and exceeding expectations by consistently breaking the industry’s performance records. ElcomSoft is Microsoft Certrified Partner, and Intel Software Premier Elite Partner.