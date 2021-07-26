Pre-manufactured Cleanroom Systems Quickly Creates Highly Controlled Environments

Atlanta, GA, United States of America, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

With stringent regulations facing pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, and other consumable industries, there is a constantly growing need for highly controlled manufacturing and packaging environments. These areas, known as cleanrooms, can be required during the production of consumable goods to help regulate the goods and ensure the safety of its users. However, creating the cleanroom itself will likely be a tricky and confusing operation in and of itself. A cleanroom’s primary function is to minimize the number of airborne contaminants within the system. Therefore, the air is constantly circulating through fan filter units to reduce the take-out of any particles introduced to the system. In addition, cleanrooms are placed under positive air pressure, meaning the air inside the cleanroom pushes out with a higher force than the outside air. Because of this, when the system is opened (a person walks through a door), outside air and contaminants have a more difficult time entering the cleanroom.

Modular cleanrooms create these highly controlled environments using prefabricated walls and systems. For example, Panel Built, Inc. utilizes a panelized wall system with binder post connections to create entirely custom layouts and configurations. Modular cleanrooms can be adapted to meet strict ISO cleanroom standards, using antechambers and other cleanroom tools to help ensure a more sterile environment. Modular cleanrooms install quickly and minimize the facility’s on-site disruption, allowing customers to install a new cleanroom system as soon as possible.

Panel Built, Inc. has operated in the modular construction industry for over 25 years and has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. Modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, guardhouses, ballistic buildings, bus shelters, and more are designed, engineered, manufactured, and installed by the Panel Built team. For each project, Panel Built performs with one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/cleanrooms