Same Day Processing Agency is helping people take care of their divorce papers on time

Whitestone, NY, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Divorce is a complicated process and not always easy to deal with for either of the spouses. Although dissolving a marriage with a mutual agreement can help couples avoid a lot of drama and trouble, that’s not always the case. The process becomes even more complicated if either of the spouses is abusive, manipulative, or reluctant to get a divorce. Moreover, having children and mutual assets can make the matters worse.

While a person is dealing with the emotional stress associated with divorce proceedings, it can be a daunting task to deal with all the paperwork. However, many people are benefitting from legal process server agencies to do so. These agencies can guide people with paperwork, and help them prepare any necessary documents needed for divorce proceedings. One such company in New York is Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc, offering same-day process serving.

The company is known for its reliable, fast, and impeccable same-day process serving services. They have nearly three decades of experience in the legal industry and are helping people in different legal matters. Talking about the firm, a senior representative said, “Elite Legal Services of NY started in 1993 and since then, we have been providing process serving in a variety of matters. Currently, we have eleven full-time process servers in the region and have recently introduced our online services as well. Customer satisfaction and support are our top priorities.”

The company has offices in both Manhattan and Queens and is offering same-day process serving services to clients across NYC. From filing a petition to arranging divorce papers, paternity documents, and handling custody or visitation documents, the company can help their clients with many different matters.

The representative added, “We provide quick and professional process services to our clients. We can deliver the divorce papers to the court and help people file a petition against their spouse. We also help couples with legal advice on the matters of children’s custody and visitation rights.”

About the Company

Elite Process is a same-day process serving agency based in Whitestone, New York. Currently, they are operational in New York’s five boroughs from Queens and Brooklyn to The Bronx.

