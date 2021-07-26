Renowned law firm in New York is helping people with their legal processing.

Whitestone, NY, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Elite Legal Services of NY, Inc. is a renowned law firm in New York and provides legal services across various practice areas.

Elite Legal Services of NY provides fast and impeccable same day process serving services. With almost three decades of experience in the legal industry, the law firm understands that providing a speedy, professional service is what matters most to its customers.

When talking about the firm, a senior representative had this to say, “Elite Legal Services of NY is much more than a process servicing and document retrieval business. We started in 1993 and now we have eleven full time process servers in the region. We have also added online services to our computer network which allows us to offer affidavit and invoice information to our clients.”

The law firm is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and support. Its professional staff understands how important it is to have the documents prepared on time.With offices in both Manhattan and Queens, the team is able to offer same day process serving services to clients across NYC.

The representative added, “It’s such a hassle to get into the legalities of anything that impacts our lives so drastically. People neither have the time, nor the resources to get into the hustle and bustle of doing paperwork and understanding complex laws and the clauses in agreements. We are helping our clients by taking care of all their legal matters. Whether they want to file a petition, arrange divorce papers, prepare paternity documents, or do anything else that requires paperwork, we’re here to help.”

Elite Legal Services of New York provides a quick and professional process service for businesses, individuals, and attorneys. The company is known for its service centers in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx and Staten Island. Those who require professional legal advice or services can reach out to them using the details provided below.

