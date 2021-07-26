National Store LLC Present 5 Best Canon Cameras 2021 for Photography, Video and Vlogs!

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Canon EOS RP

If you’re looking for a camera mirrorless-type full-frame, the Canon EOS RP is the right choice. This camera has a resolution of 26.2 megapixels and Ultra HD 4K video with a frame rate of 25p. In addition, the Canon EOS RP has an ISO with a range of 10-40,000, which can be relied on for shooting in low-light conditions.

This camera has an OLED electronic viewfinder with 2.36 million dots so that we can see clearly. In addition, there is a 3-inch LED that can be rotated with various angles and makes it easier for us to take pictures from multiple angles. However, the Canon EOS RP is judged to be too small so that it is not balanced when using a large and heavy lens.

Canon EOS M6 Mark II

If you are looking for a mirrorless camera that is lightweight and easy to use for travelling, then the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is the answer. This camera only weighs 408 grams, light enough to carry everywhere. In addition, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II has a 33-megapixel resolution and uses an APS-C-sized sensor.

In low light conditions, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II can be relied on because the ISO has a range of 100-25600. The screen is a 3-inch angle touchscreen with 4K video resolution and a 30p frame rate. Sadly, this camera doesn’t have a built-in viewfinder, which is a feature that professional photographers need.

Canon EOS R

Want to know, what is Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera? The answer is Canon EOS R! This camera is equipped with a resolution of 30.3 megapixels with Ultra HD 4K video. Moreover, Canon EOS R is suitable for shooting activities at high speed because it has a maximum continuous shooting speed of 8 frames per second (fps).

Interestingly, the Canon EOS R is equipped with an electronic viewfinder and has 3.69 million points. So, you can take pictures through the viewfinder optimally. In addition, the Canon EOS R has an ISO range of 100-40,000 and a 3.15-inch tilt-angle touch screen and is equipped with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Canon EOS 90D

Who says DSLR cameras will be replaced by mirrorless? Some photographers are more comfortable using a DSLR. One of the reliable DSLRs from Canon is the Canon EOS 90D which has a resolution of 32.5 megapixels and can record Ultra HD 4K video with a frame rate of 30fp suggested by the expert.

This DSLR is APS-C type, not full frame. The Canon EOS 90D can capture images up to 11 fps, making it suitable for sports, wildlife or action photography. The Canon EOS 90D is equipped with an LP-E6N battery with a capacity of 1865mAh, so it can last a long time to take pictures all day long. All in one package!

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Still, around DSLRs, there is also the Canon EOS 6D Mark II. This is a very user-friendly full-frame DSLR camera, making it suitable for use by even novice photographers. The Canon EOS 6D Mark II has a resolution of 26.2 megapixels but can record videos with a resolution of 1080p, aka Full HD only.

Because it is a full-frame camera, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II offers superior image quality thanks to its pixel count and size. This camera also promises less-noise photos, so the images we take are clearer. The drawback is that the Canon EOS 6D Mark II cannot record video in 4K format, while other cameras can.

