Former Raymond Ltd. Business Head Nilesh Mehra Joins Infozium Group

Surat, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — “Upgrading Young Techies to ZiNiUses” is the motto of the InFoZium Group, having multiple subsidiary companies engrossed in I.T. & Digital – Services & Solutions Businesses since 2011!

Infozium Group has become one of the most preferred technology partners for multiple industries, especially for their digitization endeavors.

Initially, Infozium Group was born as Infinity Firm at Surat, India, which Mr. Mitesh Lathiya founds to offer I.T. services, & collaborating with international clients. By 2014, they achieved a noteworthy milestone by rebranding Infinity as Pistalix with the new launch of indigenous I.T. products – TV enhancement device, along with I.T. services.

In 2017, the team invited Mr. Nirav Somani as a co-founder to implement stronger processes & marketing techniques for the company’s business growth!

As a result, by 2019, the firm had doubled its customer base with 10x growth and decided to rebrand as InFoZium in order to expand into new business segments such as gaming, performance marketing, and I.T. solutions for the travel industry, and many more…

Now in 2021, InFoZium has built a solid eco-system and emerged as the InFoZium Group, which is now the parent company for five different subsidiary companies, diversified as follows:

Infizius – I.T. & Digital Services

IFZ Consultancy – Business & Strategy Consultancy Services

Legaltoast – Legal & Finance Services

Xtripo Travel- Indigenous Travel Solutions Product

Playmax Gaming – Indigenous Multiple Games Product

The teams at InFoZium Group are now charged up towards Mission-2025 to achieve INR 1000 Crores of turnover and INR 5000 Crores of Net Valuation by 2025.

To accelerate towards achieving exponential growth through all India/ Overseas Business expansion, they are happy to announce its New Association, with a former Raymond Ltd. Top Management Executive, Mr. Nilesh Mehra, a recently turned entrepreneur.

His key value addition will be to empower the Group’s overall Brand building and Business Expansion plans, partnering closely with our Group Directors – Mr. Mitesh & Mr. Nirav.

He will be leading the strategy, growth & expansion of Infizius – I.T. & Digital Services Businesses across India & Overseas!

And, shortly, he will also be merging his own Avinsers Advisory Business into Infozium Group’s subsidiary Company -: IFZ Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Nilesh Mehra is a professional entrepreneur with over 23+ years of experience in establishing, managing, and leading businesses in the Fashion & Lifestyle Retail Industry worldwide! He is a Graduate in textile engineering from MSU Baroda and was recently certified by HARVARD, USA, for Future Leadership, Change Management & Digital Management.

Throughout his career, he has constantly delivered double-digit growth and a positive EBIDTA! He had just ended a successful 7-year journey with Raymond Ltd. as a Core Member of the Top Management Executive Team before establishing his own business, Avinsers Business Advisory. He holds 14+ years of experience working with MNCs, Foreign Brands, and Overseas Retail Chains.

Furthermore, he is a Mentor & Advisor for Young Entrepreneurs, Professionals, and Start-Ups at NMIMS – PlanetB Insights and CoKaCo at Stalwart Consultancy.

As per Mitesh and Nirav, “Nilesh’s knowledge and expertise in business growth will be beneficial for our Group. His presence will aid us all in exploring numerous directions of expanding and developing unique tech platforms for the markets to achieve a much larger market share.”

Contacts

Infozium Group

sales@infozium.com

+91 6358-870330