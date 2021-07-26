CHETU EXPANDS GLOBAL OFFICES ON THREE CONTINENTS AMID SUSTAINED, RAPID GROWTH

Florida, USA, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support solutions, today announced the multi-continental expansion of its offices as the company opens new locations in the US and UK, as well as a newly constructed level at one of its state-of-the-art campuses in India. The largest expansion in the company’s history, this announcement comes amid tremendous growth within the organization as its current global talent base surpasses 2,200 software experts.

Opening its first UK office in late 2019, Chetu’s growth in the European, African, and Middle Eastern regions has prompted the opening of an additional office in Birmingham, England. The 1,656 square-foot space, located at 83 Hagley Road, is just one mile from Chetu’s other recently-expanded UK office and will accommodate 30 additional members of Chetu’s Europe-based team – doubling the talent base from earlier this year.

Augmenting its US team, Chetu has also opened a new West Coast base of operations in Tempe, Arizona. The 1,289 square-foot office space – located at 4667 S. Lakeshore Drive – will support over a dozen software professionals and help Chetu better service West Coast clients and businesses. This is Chetu’s first new office in the region since opening its Las Vegas software delivery center in 2009.

Lastly, to accommodate the continued growth of its India-based team, Chetu has expanded its H-6 campus in Noida, India to include a new, 25,000 square-foot floor at the top of the facility. This space will accommodate 550 new team members of varying programming language expertise. Similar to the other state-of-art facilities in Noida, the new floor will feature the latest technology infrastructure to allow Chetu’s developers to continue to deliver world-class software solutions.

“After 21 years of operation, the growth we have experienced this year has truly been unprecedented,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Despite the trials of 2020, our incredible team has excelled and has proven what it means to be a ‘world-class’ outfit. I look forward to Chetu’s sustained growth as we continue to help businesses adapt and meet their IT needs.”

Later this year, Chetu will continue expanding its global presence with additional offices openings worldwide, including a new software delivery center in Dubai, UAE, to better accommodate its clients and provide other businesses in the Middle East with effective and affordable software development services.

Along with the company’s new global offices, Chetu also recently announced its expansion to a new state-of-the-art facility in Sunrise, Florida. The 178,060 square-foot complex sits on 22 acres and will house Chetu’s global headquarters as the organization continues to grow. Chetu is expected to move into its new complex later this year. For more information on Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in South Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and over 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com

Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676

ext. 1415