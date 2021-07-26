What to do in Egypt on vacation?

Cairo, Egypt, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Egypt is famous for its pyramids, and its pharaohs known to the world like Cleopatra, Tutankhamun etc. We also think of a Nile River Cruise, this majestic river, which is the longest in the world with the Amazon.

It is an extraordinary country for its culture, its landscapes, its monuments. There are many organized Egypt tours, stays offered at very low rates to get to Egypt. However, one can also get to the country by traveling independently. It is the most authentic way to blend in with Egyptian culture.

The most favorable seasons to travel to the country are spring and fall. Thus, we can still enjoy the good weather and good weather but with pleasant temperatures. The summer season is not recommended because of the heat and the massive flow of tourists.

In this article, we have prepared a summary of the essential visits to do in Egypt.

Must visit city: Cairo

Cairo is the capital of the country. At the time of the pharaohs, the city was called Memphis. It is a metropolis with millions of inhabitants and covers a large area of ​​1895 square km. You can admire a plethora of historical monuments and learn about a fascinating culture.

Egyptian Museum in Cairo

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo has within it the largest collection of Pharaonic antiquity on the planet. Extraordinary objects are on display and come from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The Citadel of Saladin

The Citadel of Saladin is a fortress which dominates the city. It offers an extraordinary view of the city of the dead. Within it is the Mohammed Ali Mosque.

Cairo tower

To admire another exceptional panoramic view, you have to climb the Cairo Tower. We can then have lunch at the top in a rotating restaurant.

Al-Azhar Mosque

An extraordinary monument, the Al-Azhar Mosque, which was built in the 10th century, is one of the oldest mosques in Cairo. It is found in the center called “Islamic”.

The Khan El-Khalili souk

Stroll (and get lost) in the Khan El-Khalili souk. It is the paradise of artisanal shopping. You can find many local objects there and thus bring back souvenirs in the backpack or suitcase.

The pyramids of Giza

The Pyramids of Giza are located about twenty-five kilometers from Cairo. It is one of the first places that comes to mind when we talk about Egypt and its wonders!

When we go to Giza, we can only admire when we see these three pyramids built in the sand in the middle of the desert. The tallest is dedicated to Pharaoh Khufu and stands over 146 meters high. This pyramid is one of the seven wonders of the world.

Inside each pyramid is the tomb of a pharaoh and his treasures.You can now enter all three pyramids. However, this is not very interesting, because all the masterpieces have been installed in museums. In the same place we find the exceptional Sphinx with a broken nose. Mythical place! Not to be missed under any circumstances during a trip to Egypt!

Getting to Luxor and visiting the surroundings

Luxor, the ancient city of Thebes, and capital of the pharaohs is located on the banks of the Nile and has two exceptional monuments dating back to Ancient Egypt.

The Luxor Temple, for example, is a centerpiece of Egyptian art. Note that there is only one obelisk left on the site. One of them is now on the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Karnak temple

The Karnak Temple is also a must visit near Luxor. It is one of the largest religious monuments in Pharaohs Egypt. This place is famous in particular for its sumptuous alley of the sphinxes.

The Valley of Kings and Queens

Near the city, on the opposite bank, is the Valley of the Kings and Queens. With tombs of pharaohs. Tutankhamun’s mummy was discovered there and can be visited at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

The temple of Hatshepsut

South of the Valley of the Kings is the wonderful temple of Hatshepsut. It is hollowed out of the rock, and thus gives an architecture out of the ordinary.

The Colossi of Memnon

The Colossi of Memnon are two huge stone sculptures. They represent a pharaoh with his wife, who stand at the entrance of a temple complex.

Visit of Aswan

The banks of Aswan are teeming with life. They run along the southern banks of the Nile. It is a very pleasant city for a short stay.

Below is a summary of the activities to do when going to Aswan and the area.

The High Dam

The Haut Barrage, not to be missed. It is one of the largest dams on the planet. It regulates the course of the Nile in order to avoid drought and heavy floods.

The temple of Philae

The temple of Philae is located on the island of Aguilka. It was saved from the waters when the dam was built, arguably one of the most traditional in the country. You can take a short cruise on the Nile aboard a felucca. And so, relax.

The Unfinished Obelisk

The Unfinished Obelisk, the largest human-carved obelisk, is popular because it will always be lying horizontally ad vita eternam.

Stroll through the souks

It is superb to immerse yourself in the effervescent atmosphere of Aswan while browsing the souks. We can see a beautiful sunset over the Nile.