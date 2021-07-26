Best Place to Fix Laptop – Enterprise AMC Services | Errorkart

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — India’s leading IT Service Company which is a One-Stop Solution for all your Laptop, Desktop, and Networking Requirements. Errorkart is a trusted IT service partner for various organizations in banking, finance, IT, manufacturing, and the huge consumer base. The online marketplace hosts a wide variety of laptops under one roof with Errorkart. Choose from a vast collection of Accessories, AIOs, Desktops, Printers, and laptops at affordable prices online.

Errorkart provides AMC services for all your corporate IT devices, including:

Computer & Laptop AMC

This includes AMC services for your computers and laptops at a very reasonable rate

Comprehensive AMC

This includes the repairing, services & replacement of all items related to Hardware, which are covered under AMC.

Non – Comprehensive AMC

This includes all repair services related to hardware, software, and networking. The clients have to bear additional charges for defective parts/items, critical repairing, licensed software, and such services only.

Residential Engineer Under AMC

This is our specialized service, wherein our valuable clients can enter into an agreement with us, according to which, all the services offered under our comprehensive AMC will be provided by residential engineers. The key advantage of this scheme is that you will have a reliable partner to address all your IT issues on-site, for instant support.

Complete IT Solutions

Errorkart is India’s leading Infrastructure Rentals company and provides a first class Computers, Laptops,, Servers, Printers Rentals in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkatta, Delhi (NCR), Pune(service available in other parts of India based on requirement) at very competitive rates. We are always able to tailor a rental to your specific requirements. We have clients all over India and we deliver anywhere in the India..