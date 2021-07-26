Renovation Services In Bangalore | Kitchen Renovation Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Puravankara Limited is one of India’s leading listed real estate company headquartered in Bengaluru. The company embarked on its remarkable journey 45 years back in the year 1975 with a clear vision and mission to meet the aspiration of teeming millions by offering quality homes. The flagship brand Puravankara caters to the premium end of the spectrum, while the Provident brand is positioned in the premium affordable segment.

Puravankara currently serves Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Goa with an overseas presence in GCC and Sri Lanka.It was also one of the first (developers) in India to secure FDI in real estate.Purva Streaks is an Interior Design company from the trusted roots of Puravankara Limited. Established in 2007, we are team of architects, designers and creative directors who specialize in ideating, designing and executing modern and trendy interiors for your dream homes.

We also Refurbish/Renovate the existing interiors to a Perfection you Seek.

We believe, Interior design is the science of creating an experience that will define how a space looks, feels and functions for people who stay in it. This, is carefully planned by an interior designer and the team, giving utmost importance to research, detailing and management of the project with a clear conscience towards cost.

Home Renovation with Purva Streaks

Your home reflects your personality. It elaborates on your living, and the choices that made you. It goes without saying about what you can do with interiors that glorify your modern living. When it comes to interiors for modern living, one name resonates the loudest echo; Purva Streaks. Every home interior designed by our professional designers is exclusive. Our design compliments your lifestyle, usage and the deep purpose of your requirements. The quality of our products is achieved by our German construction Standards, with handpicked and certified material inputs, that help in giving the best product-based solutions to our customers.

Homes are our happy places. No questioning that. A dream home takes a lot from us emotionally and it all wears down with passing trends or growing years. These are not great feelings when one gets bored of their very own home. Or worse, annoyed. Home Renovation/Home Refurbishment/Home Makeover changes everything about this. Your living rooms get a flooring of your dreams, your bedrooms get colors that you love, your bathrooms get a vanity of wonders and your kids, enter their own dreamland when they enter, their bedroom. Refurbishment basically brings back totally new feelings to your old homes. And, we all very well know what new can do to our days and lives. We, Purva Streaks are one of the Top & Best Renovation Contractors in Bangalore, Chennai with Puravankara’s Quality Assurance.

