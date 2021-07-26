Asset Management Company | Asset Tracking Software | Rfid Solutions

Posted on 2021-07-26 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

COVID-19 OUTBREAK SUPPORT FOR HOSPITALS
Hospitals are at the cusp of running out of space to store critical inbound COVID-19 supplies. Pycube, a technology provider and a leader in Hospital Supply Chain Logistics Solutions, is providing hospitals highly safe and secure storage facilities in their COVID-19 outbreak preparedness efforts.

SOLUTIONS FOR BIOMED AND CLINICAL TEAMS
Detect and protect your assets, easily track and locate your assets to maximize utilization. Let our Enterprise Asset Management solutions, for fixed and movable medical equipment and devices, help you put the care in patient care.

SOLUTIONS FOR FACILITIES TEAMS
Manage your Critical Life Safety and Facilities Assets. Deliver best in class Asset and Service Management Solutions with Business and Process Flows delivered exclusively for Facilities. Deliver seamless, transparent, reliable Compliance Inspection Rounding to bring accountability.

aktivu™
Deliver analytics and AI driven quality Healthcare Technology Management [HTM] Programs for Asset and Service management with Pycube’s aktivu™ Enterprise Asset Management, built-on ServiceNow™, Solutions for a Hospital’s Biomedical and Clinical Engineering Teams, Facilities Teams and IT Teams.

SyncSens™
Deliver accurate location information, prevent loss of hospital assets, accountable compliance inspection rounding, ensure your hospital environment of care delivery is safe and healthy for your patients, staff and visitors at all times, with Pycube’s SyncSens™ RFID, RTLS and IOT Sensors for hand hygiene, temperature and humidity.

 

https://www.pycube.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution