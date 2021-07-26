Superspan India Expands Its Services in India

Ghaziabad, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Superspan has been a major player in the manufacture of tensile membrane structures for various clients including the Indian Air Force. Recently, they have decided to expand their reach and cater to a wider range of customers.

Dust has been a major problem in our country which has an abundance of fertile soil. Unfortunately, this can be quite detrimental to vehicles and electronics alike. Tensile membrane manufacturers like Superspan India have been providing the safe cover of relief for all equipment from dust, rain, hail, wind, and snow.

Superspan have been providing their services for over 25 years to a selected list of clients which is now expected to grow as they open their engineering expertise to a much wider market.

Some of their popular services include:

Site Assessment

Shade Fabric Material Options

Detailed Structured Analysis and Engineering Design

CAD engineering drawings

Cleaning of Shade fabric panels and refurbishment of support posts

Advice on most efficient and effective use of shade provision within defined locations.

Mr. XYZ, chairman of Superspan India recently gave a statement about their services being expanded “For over 25 years we have been providing shade fabrics to the Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, and Automobile Giants like Honda Cars India and Maruti Suzuki India. Now, expanding our services and market allows us to provide a larger customer base with the same quality of durable fabrics to guard their equipment from the elements of nature. I am looking forward to see how consumers utilize our services on an everyday basis”.

Consumers are the ones who will directly benefit from the expansion of Superspan’s services. This will allow everyday folk to purchase military grade tensile fabrics for their personal equipment. To know more about their services, you can check out their website or contact their sales team.

About Superspan

Superspan is an established Tensile Membrane Manufacturer since 1990. They have provided shade protection structures for the Indian Air Force, and several industrial giants in India.

Contact

Email: contact@superspanindia.com

Phone: 0120-4376637

Address: 8/211 Sector – 3 Rajinder Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, UP – 201005

Website: www.superspanindia.com