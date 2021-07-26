Healthcare Claims Management Market worth 13.93 billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Research Methodology Followed for This Study:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global Healthcare Claims Management Procedure Market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as associations like the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity And Metabolic Disorders, European Association for the Study of Obesity, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of healthcare claims management market.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global healthcare claims management market was valued at USD 10.16 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Base year considered for the report is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.

Target Audience:

Healthcare insurance companies/payers

Healthcare IT service providers

Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, and outpatient clinics)

Venture capitalists

Healthcare BPO Vendors

Healthcare KPO Vendors

Government bodies

Corporate entities

Accountable care organizations

By end user, the healthcare payers segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of end user, the Healthcare Claims Management Procedure Market has been segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users. The payers segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the mandate for insurance companies to meet the regulatory requirements and reduce unnecessary penalties and punishments.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare claims management market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high and growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of healthcare claims management solutions. Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the healthcare claims management solutions market.

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc, (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), and nThrive (US) are the key players in the Healthcare Claims Management Procedure Market. Other players involved in this market are DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Context 4 Healthcare (US), Health Solutions Plus (US), GE Healthcare (US), RAM Technologies (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), The SSI Group (US), PLEXIS Healthcare Systems (US), and GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US).

