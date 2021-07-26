Organize your library with the new photo face recognition tool from ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate2021

Victoria, Canada, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2021 is now available. The latest version of this powerful creative photo editor features a new tool to organize your library based solely on the face appearing in the image.

ACDSee Photo Studio has been an industry leader for many years, providing high-quality photo editing software to professionals and amateurs alike. The 2021 version includes many new features that enable users to breathe new life into their portfolios. The new package includes faster speeds, a fully adaptable color tone wheel, layered editing, batch tools, text, and GoPro improvements, as well as the advanced photo facial recognition feature.

ACDSee has developed a method of tagging your photos with the name of each person appearing in the shot. The software is so intuitive that it will begin to suggest name tags based on the history of your edits for your convenience. This empowers you to save time endlessly scrolling through thousands of photos by quickly pulling up the pictures that you need to work on that day. Anyone running a private business understands the value of saving time so they can better serve their clients.

There is a new import tool for porting your previous libraries from Picasa and Adobe Lightroom for new buyers just joining the professional Photo Studio Ultimate community. ACDSee offers a customizable user interface so you can develop the workspace that best fits your particular needs and business size. These time savings features directly translate into savings for your individual, private, or design business.

ACDSee has been on the cutting edge of creative software since 1994. Every year, it has evolved, listening closely to its clients to offer revolutionary features and addons to each software package. Their professional reliability is known throughout the photography world, from photojournalists to nature photographers to studio and outdoor modeling work. ACDSee is proud to offer its new ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2021 to every corner of the globe.

Download your free trial of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2021 at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-ultimate/ .